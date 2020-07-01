New posts on EC 2 year review of GDPR and CCPA

A couple of new posts by me on the Mishcon de Reya website.

Commission evaluation report of GDPR: a good start, but areas for improvement

CCPA – California’s new data protection law is now enforceable

I’d note in particular the quote ICO gave us on the Commission’s GDPR review, to the effect that it doesn’t think it needs more resources:

We continually invest in strengthening the ICO in both number and expertise and presently employ nearly 800 staff. We have over 200 case officers working on issues raised by the public and over 100 staff in our enforcement department taking forward our investigations. We also have well resourced departments developing our information rights policies and guidance.