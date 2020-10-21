ICO’s reasons for reducing BA’s fine – COVID not significant factor

Some media outlets who should know better have suggested COVID-19’s economic impact led to the ICO reducing its intended £183m fine for British Airways to the final £20m. In this piece on the Mishcon site, I point out that the initial figure was dropped after (and quite probably because of) strong representations from BA’s lawyers about the ICO’s reliance on a draft internal procedure for setting fine amounts.

