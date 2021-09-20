NADPO events

Just a very quick blogpost to highlight that, since earlier this year NADPO (of whom I am Chair), has been running monthly online webinars for members on the third Tuesday of each month (with a break in August).

The latest event will take place on Tuesday 21 September, with speakers Sophie Van der Zee on “The power of personalised deception detection – Is Trump lying or just wrong?” and Dr Neil Bhatia on “Enforcing the enforcer? – The ICO orders the ICO to respond to an FOI request!”

Further details are available on the NADPO website.