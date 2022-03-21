NADPO March webinar

The next NADPO monthly webinar is on 22 March. As usual, we have two great talks:

Joe Chapman, Scottish Information Commissioner’s Office – ‘Access to information post-pandemic: learning from the experience of FOI in Scotland’

Ashley Winton, Mishcon de Reya LLP – ‘Adtech and Website Analytics – the current state of play’

Attendance is free for all NADPO members (attendance at all NADPO events is always free for members – no “in-game purchases” for them). And Data Protection Forum members are also allowed to attend for no charge.

If anyone else is especially interested in NADPO, or these specific talks, please contact me at chair at NADPO dot co dot uk – I can often be persuaded to offer a free space in those circumstances.