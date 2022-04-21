NADPO April webinar

Our next regular NADPO lunchtime webinar is next Tuesday. We have

Dr. Ben Collier, Edinburgh University – “Influence government: exploring data issues with digital nudge campaigns in the public sector.

Lucas Amin, Open Democracy – “Problems with FOI compliance across UK government and enforcement by the ICO”

Members get free entry. If you are not a member and would like a free place, ask me at chair at nadpo dot co dot uk (nb – repeat askers will instead be nudged down the “become a member” path).