Breaking the code

Bletchley Park’s use of adtech means you can’t opt out of non-essential cookies and still access the website

I found this ironically sad.

Visit Bletchley Park’s website and one is presented with a cookie banner. If you’re like me you will deselect all but essential cookies – so no “preferences”, “statistics” or “marketing”

Regulation 6 of the Privacy and Electronic Marketing (EC Directive) Regulations 2003 (PECR) is behind this.

As much as one might find cookie banners annoying, they are a result of cookies being inherently intrusive. They are code placed on one’s terminal equipment; sometimes they are essential for a website’s functioning (in which case they can be placed without consent) and sometimes they are merely useful (but not essential) for the user or the operator – perhaps to get analytics, or remember preferences, or deliver targeted advertising (in which case user consent is required).

The problem with the Bletchley site is that if one refuses “non-essential” cookies (I tried on Edge, Chrome and Safari mobile), they turn out to be rather essential, because what one is left is this

I only spent a few minutes trying to work out if it was some clever puzzle you had to crack to gain access before I realised it was just poor configuration.

So, in fact, the non-essential cookies are actually essential.

I’m sure someone with some expertise in code can sort it out. It can’t be beyond the wit of those running Bletchley Park to configure a website so that it functions properly without interfering with visitors’ computers.

