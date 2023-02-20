NADPO February webinar

NADPO’s online webinars continue on Tuesday 28th February 2023 at 1.30pm, with the following speakers and topics.

Professor Ross Anderson – ‘Will the online harms bill protect children? Is there a case for breaking encryption?’

Justin Sherman, Duke University Sanford School of Public Policy: “Your Data’s for Sale: The Data Brokerage Ecosystem and Risks to Privacy and Security”

The Zoom link will be sent to NADPO members the day before the webinar.

If you are not a member but would like to “test the water” please contact me at chair at nadpo dot co dot uk – I can normally be persuaded to offer a free place!