NADPO’s May lunchtime webinar is at 13:30 on 23 May. Speakers and topics are

Prof Mark Elliott, UKAN – “Anonymisation: What is it? And how do I do it?”

Karen Levy, Cornell University – “Robotruckers: The double threat of AI for low-waged work”

As usual, there are a couple of free spaces for anyone who wants to test the NADPO waters. Email me on chair at nadpo dot co dot uk if you’re interested.