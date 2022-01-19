NADPO event – some free spaces on request

NADPO, the membership association for information rights professionals, which I’ve chaired for some years now, is holding the latest in its online lunchtime webinars next Tuesday.

We’re delighted to be joined by Professor Kirstie Ball of St Andrews University, who will be talking on the theme of “Worker monitoring and surveillance: Psycho-social risks and organizational justice” and by Dr Ben Worthy, Senior Lecturer in Politics at Birkbeck College, University of London on “Resistance and undermining of FOI”.

Attendance is free for members, but we generally allow a few free tickets for those who are interested in the topics, and who may be interested in joining NADPO. Please contact me (chair at NADPO dot co dot uk) if you would like to request a place.