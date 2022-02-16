Latest NADPO event

The next of the monthly NADPO lunchtime webinars will be next Tuesday (22 February), with speakers Dr Chris Pounder, of Amberhawk Training, on “Do the proposed changes to the UK’s human rights regime undermine the UK_GDPR?” and Johnny Chagger, of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust on “Integrating heath and social care records” (Johnny’s talk has a provisional title for now).

NADPO members can attend for free (as they can at all our events). If you are not a member, but are interested in the talks, and interested in joining NADPO, please feel free to drop me a line at chair at nadpo dot co dot uk. We generally have a couple of free tickets to offer.