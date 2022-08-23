NADPO September webinar

NADPO’s next lunchtime webinar (after a short summer break) will be next month, on Tuesday 27 September at 12.30pm – 2pm, with David Renton, barrister, of Garden Court Chambers, on “Data, policing and equality law” and Rosemary Jay, senior consultant attorney at Hunton Andrews Kurth Chambers, on the ICO’s proposed strategy and how it sits (or doesn’t) with the proposed changes to the ICO role/relationship with others in the Data Protection and Digital Information Bill.

Attendance is free, as always, to NADPO members. If you are not a member but are interested in joining drop me a line at chair at nadpo dot co dot uk and I may be able to offer a free ticket on a trial basis.