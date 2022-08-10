No, 43% of retail businesses have NOT been fined for CCTV breaches

A bizarre news story is doing the rounds, although it hasn’t, as far as I can see, hit anything other than specialist media. An example is here, but all the stories contain similar wording, strongly suggesting that they have picked up on and reported on a press release from the company (“Secure Redact”) that undertook the research behind the story.

We are told that

research reveals that 43% of UK retailers reported that they had been fined for a violation of video surveillance GDPR legislation…Of these retailers, 37% reported paying an equivalent of 2% of their annual turnover, 30% said the fine amounted to 3% of annual turnover, and 15% said the fine was 45% [sic] of annual turnover…A staggering 33% of those fined also had to close stores as a result of enforcement action

The research was apparently based on a survey of 500 respondents in retail businesses (50% in businesses with less than 250 employees, 50% in businesses with more than 250).

What is distinctly odd about this is that since GDPR has been in force in the UK, including since it has become – post-Brexit – UK GDPR, there has been a sum total of zero fines imposed by the Information Commissioner in respect of CCTV. 43% of retail businesses have not been fined for CCTV infringements – 0% have.

You can check here (direct link to .csv file) if you doubt me.

It’s difficult to understand what has gone wrong here: maybe the survey questions weren’t clear enough for the respondents or maybe the researchers misinterpreted the data.

Whatever the reasons behind the stories, those in the retail sector – whilst they should certainly ensure they install and operate CCTV in compliance with GDPR/UK GDPR – should not be alarmed that there is a massive wave of enforcement action on the subject which threatens to put some of them out of business.

Because there isn’t.

The views in this post (and indeed most posts on this blog) are my personal ones, and do not represent the views of any organisation I am involved with.