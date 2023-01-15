NADPO monthly webinar, 24 January

The next NADPO monthly webinar will be on 24 January, with two excellent speakers and topics

As always, attendance is free for members, who should note that the start time is 13:30 rather than the usual 12:30.

We generally also have a couple of tickets available for anyone who is thinking of joining NADPO and wants to test the waters, so to speak. Contact me at chair at nadpo dot co dot uk if you’re interested.