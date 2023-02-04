February 4, 2023 · 9:56 am

Facial recognition in the school canteen

A piece I wrote for the Mishcon de Reya website on the ICO’s recent letter to North Ayrshire Council on the use of facial recognition technology in schools:

https://www.mishcon.com/news/ico-takes-action-on-facial-recognition-in-schools

