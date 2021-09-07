ICO calls for global cookie standards (but why not enforce the law?)

The outgoing UK Information Commissioner, Elizabeth Denham, is calling on G7 countries to adopt her office’s new “vision” for websites and cookie consent.

Her challenge to fellow G7 data protection and privacy authorities has been issued at a virtual meeting taking place on 7 and 8 September, where they will be joined by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Denham says “There are nearly two billion websites out there taking account of the world’s privacy preferences. No single country can tackle this issue alone. That is why I am calling on my G7 colleagues to use our convening power. Together we can engage with technology firms and standards organisations to develop a coordinated approach to this challenge”.

What is not clear is whether her vision is, or can be, underpinned by legal provisions, or whether it will need to take the form of a non-enforceable set of standards and protocols. The proposal is said to mean that “web browsers, software applications and device settings [should] allow people to set lasting privacy preferences of their choosing, rather than having to do that through pop-ups every time they visit a website”. The most obvious way of doing this would be through a user’s own browser settings. However, previous attempts to introduce something similar – notably the “Do Not Track” protocol – foundered on the lack of adoption and the lack of legal enforceability.

Also unaddressed, at least in the advance communications, is why, if cookie compliance is a priority area for the Information Commissioner, there has been no enforcement action under the existing legal framework (which consists primarily of the Privacy and Electronic Communications (EC Directive) Regulations 2003 (or “PECR”)). Those current laws state that a website operator must seek consent for the placing of all cookies unless they are essential for the website to function. Although many website operators try hard to comply, there are countless examples of ones who don’t, but who suffer no penalty.

Denham says that “no single country can tackle this alone”, but it is not clear why such a single country can’t at least take steps towards tackling it on domestic grounds. It is open to her to take action against domestic website operators who flout the law, and there is a good argument that such action would do more to encourage proper compliance than will the promotion or adoption of non-binding international standards.

