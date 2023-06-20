A small thing, to please small minds.

As I was looking at the excellent version of the UK GDPR on the Mishcon de Reya website (plaudits, and a salary increase, for the person who created it), I noticed odd wording at Article 23(1)(e)

…including monetary, budgetary and taxation a matters, public health…

“taxation a matters”? Oh dear – salary decrease for whoever typed that?

However, I then saw that the version of the UK GDPR on the legislation.gov.uk pages has the same odd wording.

At that point, my national pride was concerned. Did the UK screw up its retention of the EU GDPR? But no – pride restored! plaudits restored! salary increase merited! The silly old drafters of the original GDPR had done the original typo, which has carried through. The Official Journal of the European Union bears the original sin

I surely can’t be the first person to have noticed this. But a cursory Google search didn’t show anyone else mentioning it. So I’m going to claim it. With all the associated plaudits.