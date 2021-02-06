ICO statutory duty to promote economic growth

From time to time I can be a bit critical of the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO). Indeed, in the past I may have criticised them for appearing to promote things or exercise their functions in a way that exceeded what their core role is. For instance, I may have queried why they frequently appear to be cheer-leading for innovation and digital economic expansion (not that I think those things are inherently to be avoided).

But it’s important to note that their functions are not limited to regulation of specific laws. Rather, under section 108 of the Deregulation Act 2015, and (made under that Act) The Economic Growth (Regulatory Functions) Order 2017, the ICO, as well as a host of other regulators, has a statutory duty to exercise her regulatory functions (other than those under FOIA, interestingly) with regard to the desirability of promoting economic growth. In particular, she has to consider the importance for the promotion of economic growth of exercising the regulatory function in a way which ensures that regulatory action is taken only when it is needed, and any action taken is proportionate.

Additionally, under section 110 of the Deregulation Act 2015 ICO (and other regulators) must also have regard to this guidance: https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/603743/growth-duty-statutory-guidance.pdf

When people (again, I should include myself) question, for instance, the paucity in the UK of low-level GDPR fines for low-level infringements, they should take into account these provisions.

Whether this aspect of the Deregulation Act 2015 is actually reconcilable with the provisions of the GDPR (and, now, the UK GDPR) is a separate question. In principle, there need not be a clash between the promotion of economic growth and the regulation of compliance with the duty to observe the fundamental right to protection of personal data, but in practice, such clashes tend to occur.

The views in this post (and indeed most posts on this blog) are my personal ones, and do not represent the views of any organisation I am involved with.