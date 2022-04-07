Open Letter to new ICO

I was delighted recently to be invited by OpenDemocracy to sign an open letter to John Edwards, new Information Commissioner, calling for more to be done to regulate FOI effectively. I’ve written many posts in the past breaking the state of FOI enforcement, so everything in the letter resonated with me. The letter has now been sent, and there are some very high profile journalists, MPs and campaigners who have signed:

https://www.opendemocracy.net/en/freedom-of-information/information-commissioner-foi-open-letter-secrecy/

Edwards has already replied, and said that addressing these concerns will be a priority for him.