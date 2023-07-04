Labour’s Grubby Data Grab

Nine years ago (I’ve been doing this a long time) I wrote about the Labour Party harvesting details by hosting a page inviting people to find out “what baby number” they were in relation to the NHS. At that time, no privacy notice information was given at all. Fast forward to today, and Labour is once again hosting a similar page. This time, there is a bit more explanatory information, but it’s far from reassuring.

As an aside, I note that, when a person inputs their date of birth, what the website does is simply calculate, by reference to broad census data, approximately how many babies would have been born since the NHS started and that birth date. So the idea that this gives a “baby number” is ridiculous from the outset.

In any event, the person is then required to give their first name, email address and postcode.

(There is also an odd option to “find out the baby number” of a relative, or friend, by giving that person’s date of birth. Here, the person completing the form is only required to give their own email address and postcode (not their own first name).)

The person completing the form then has the option to agree or not agree to be kept “updated via email on the latest campaigns, events and opportunities to get involved”. This initially seems acceptable when it comes to compliance with the emarketing rules in the Privacy and Electronic Communications (EC Directive) Regulations 2003, so perhaps an improvement on how things were nine years ago. However, in smaller print, the person is then told that “We may use the information you provide, such as name and postcode, to match the data provided to your electoral register record held on our electoral database, which could inform future communications you receive from us”. So it appears that, even if one declines to receive future emails, the party may still try to match one’s details with those on the electoral register and may still send “future communications” (although query how accurate – or even feasible – this will be: how many Johns, say, potentially live in postcode SK9 5AF?).

This suggests that some sort of profiling is going on, but it is all a bit unclear, and opaque, which are not words that really should be associated with the processing of personal data by a political party. But if one clicks the link to “know more about how we use your information” the first thing one encounters is a cookie banner with no option but to accept cookies (which will, it is said, help the party make its website better). Such a banner is, of course, not lawful, and – if the ICO is to be believed – puts the party at current risk of enforcement action. If, teeth gritted, one clicks through the banner, one is faced with a privacy notice which, dear readers, I think needs to be the subject of a further blog (maybe with a comparative analysis of other parties’ notices). Suffice to say that the Labour Party appears to be doing one heck of a lot of profiling, and “estimation” of political opinions, from a range of statutory and/or public information sources.

For now, the TL;DR of this post is that the “NHS Baby Number” schtick from the Labour Party seems to be as much of a (although maybe a different) grubby data grab as it was nine years ago when I last wrote about it. There’s a lot that the ICO could, and should, do about it, but nothing was done then, and – I fear – nothing will be done now.

The views in this post (and indeed most posts on this blog) are my personal ones, and do not represent the views of any organisation I am involved with.