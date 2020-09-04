ICO – fines, what fines?

No surprise…but ICO has only issued four notices of intent to serve a fine since GDPR came into application (and one fine)

I made a quick Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request a few weeks ago to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), asking

since 25 May 2018

1) how many notices of intent have been given under paragraph 2(1) of schedule 16 to the Data Protection Act 2018?

2) How many notices of intent given under 1) have not resulted in a monetary penalty notice being given (after the period of 6 months specified in paragraph 2(2) of the same schedule to same Act)?

I have now received (4 September) received a response, which says that four notices of intent only have been issued in that time. Three of those are well known: one was in respect of Doorstep Dispensaree (who have since received an actual fine – the only one issued under GDPR – of £275,000); two are in respect of British Airways and of Marriott Inc., which have become long-running, uncompleted sagas; the identity of the recipient of the final one is not known at the time of writing.

The contrast with some other European data protection authorities is stark: in Spain, around 120 fines have been issued in the same time; in Italy, 26; in Germany (which has separate authorities for its individual regions), 26 also.

Once again, questions must be asked about whether the aim of the legislator, in passing GDPR, to homogenise data protection law across the EU, has been anywhere near achieved.

