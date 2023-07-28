Has ICO “no fines” policy been introduced without proper debate?

At the NADPO annual conference last year Information Commissioner John Edwards discussed his policy of reserving fines under UK GDPR to public bodies only for the most egregious cases. The policy had been announced a few months earlier in an open letter (interestingly addressed to “public sector colleagues”).

Since then, it seems that fines (other than for Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations (PECR) matters) are – in general – almost off the Information Commissioner’s agenda. Just this week a reprimand – only – was issued to a video sharing platform (the contents of which tend towards the conspiratorial, and the users of which might have particular concerns about exposure) which suffered an exfiltration attack involving 345000 user names, email addresses and passwords.

Earlier this year I made a Freedom of Information request for the evidential basis for Edwards’ policy. The response placed primary focus on a paper entitled “An Introduction to Outcome Based Cooperative Regulation (OBCR)” by Christopher Hodges, from the Centre for Socio-Legal Studies at Oxford. Hodges is also Chair of the government’s Regulatory Horizons Council.

The paper does not present empirical evidence of the effects of fines (or the effects of not-fining) but proposes a staged model (OBCR) of cooperation between businesses (not, one notes, public bodies) and regulators to achieve common purposes and outcomes. OBCR, it says, enables organisations to “opt for basing their activities around demonstrating they can be trusted”. The stages proposed involve agreement amongst all stakeholders of purposes, objectives and desired outcomes, as well as evidence and metrics to identify those outcomes.

But what was notable about Edwards’ policy, was that it arrived without fanfare, and – apparently – without consultation or indeed any involvement of stakeholders. If the aim of OBCR is cooperation, one might reasonably question whether such a failure to consult vitiates, or at least hobbles, the policy from the start.

And, to the extent that the judiciary is one of those stakeholders, it would appear from the judgment of Upper Tribunal Judge Mitchell, in the first GDPR/UK GDPR fining case (concerning the very first GDPR fine in the UK) to reach the appellate courts, that there is not a consensus on the lack of utility of fines. At paragraph 178, when discussing the fact that fines (which are, by section 155 Data Protection Act 2018, “penalty” notices) the judge says

There is clearly also a dissuasive aspect to [monetary penalty notices]. I do not think it can be sensibly disputed that, in general, the prospect of significant financial penalties for breach of data protection requirements makes a controller or processor more likely to eschew a lackadaisical approach to data protection compliance and less likely to take deliberate action in breach of data protection requirements.

This is a statement which should carry some weight, and, to the extent that it is an expression on regulatory theory (which I think it is) it illustrates why a policy such as John Edwards has adopted requires (indeed, required) more of a public debate that it appears to have had.

As the issuing of fines inevitably involves an exercise of discretion, it is essentially impossible to say how many fines have not been issued which would have been, but for the Edwards policy (although it might be possible to look at whether there has – which I suspect there has – been a corresponding increase in “reprimands”, and draw conclusions from that). Nonetheless, some recipients of fines from before the policy was introduced might well reasonably ask themselves whether, had Edwards’ policy been in place at the time, they would have escaped the penalty, and why, through an accident of timing, they were financially punished when others are not. Similarly, those companies which may still receive fines, including under the PECR regime, yet which can convincingly argue that they wish to, and can, demonstrate they can be trusted, might also reasonably asked why they are not being given the opportunity to do so.

The views in this post (and indeed most posts on this blog) are my personal ones, and do not represent the views of any organisation I am involved with.