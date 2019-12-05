The Cost of Enforcement

I wrote recently, on the Mishcon de Reya Data Matters blog, about whether BA and Marriott might actually avoid the fines the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) intends to serve on them. In that piece, I said

one has no doubt whatsoever that BA and Marriott will have had lawyers working extensively and aggressively on challenging the notices of intent.

With that in mind, it is interesting to note that, in commentary on recent management accounts, the ICO warns that

Legal expenses…are tracking at much higher levels than budgeted and are expected to be adverse to budget for the full financial year

Indeed, the ICO’s legal spend for this year is forecast to be £2.65m, against a budget of £1.98m. These sound like large sums (and of course they are), but, compared with the likely legal budgets of BA, or Marriott, or indeed, many other of the huge companies whose processing is potentially subject to enforcement action by ICO, they are tiny. Any large controller faced with a huge fine will almost inevitably spend large sums in challenging the action.

Query whether ICO can, realistically, actually afford to levy fines at the level GDPR envisages?

The views in this post (and indeed most posts on this blog) are my personal ones, and do not represent the views of any organisation I am involved with.