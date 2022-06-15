ICO to keep income from UK GDPR fines

This is a significant development – the Information Commissioner will now be able to keep up to £7.5m a year from penalties, to cover their litigation and debt recovery costs:
https://www.mishcon.com/news/ico-to-keep-money-from-uk-gdpr-fines
This is a significant development – the Information Commissioner will now be able to keep up to £7.5m a year from penalties, to cover their litigation and debt recovery costs:
https://www.mishcon.com/news/ico-to-keep-money-from-uk-gdpr-fines
Filed under Data Protection, DCMS, GDPR, Information Commissioner, monetary penalty notice, UK GDPR