June 15, 2022

ICO to keep income from UK GDPR fines

This is a significant development – the Information Commissioner will now be able to keep up to £7.5m a year from penalties, to cover their litigation and debt recovery costs:

https://www.mishcon.com/news/ico-to-keep-money-from-uk-gdpr-fines

Data Protection, DCMS, GDPR, Information Commissioner, monetary penalty notice, UK GDPR

