NADPO conference on 22 Nov, with keynote from John Edwards, Information Commissioner

NADPO’s 2022 annual conference will see a return to in-person events. And we are delighted that the keynote speaker is UK Information Commissioner John Edwards. John will be joined by a stellar line up including

Maurice Frankel, from the Campaign for Freedom of Information

Professor Victoria Nash, from the Oxford Internet Institute

Professor Lilian Edwards, from Newcastle University, and also the Ada Lovelace Institute

Sarah Houghton, Head of Competition Law at Mishcon de Reya LLP

Stewart Room, of DWF and also President of NADPO

The conference will take place on 22 November, at the Mishcon de Reya offices at Africa House, Kingsway (right next to Holborn tube station).

Attendance is free (as ever) for all NADPO members, and it is not too late to purchase a membership, for the price of £130, which guarantees free attendance at all NADPO events, as well as at some partners’ events, as well as discounted rates on commercial training services from respected providers. Members also receive a monthly newsletter.